Fort Gibson girl wins second in poster contest

Kenady Kerr, a second-grader at Fort Gibson, took second place in the Oklahoma's 31st Annual Statewide Trash Poster Contest from kindergarten to second grade.
Fourteen talented Oklahoma students have the opportunity to spread the state’s anti-litter messaging and will be featured in the state’s annual Trash Poster Contest calendar. The original work of the kindergarten through 12th-grade students highlights the consequences and negative impacts of littering through the use of art, catchphrases and puns.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and its partners sponsor this annual contest. The 14 contest winners will receive a monetary award, a T-shirt and face mask with their design, a posterboard and laminated copy of their poster and a state legislative citation of congratulations. The teachers of the winning students will receive a monetary award for classroom supplies and a two-day stay voucher to an Oklahoma state park, courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.
“We continue to be amazed by the quality of art we receive from our state’s gifted students and their passion for a healthy, cleaner environment,” said Melody Johnson, ODOT beautification coordinator. “Their work continues to inspire us in our mission to end littering across Oklahoma. Thank you to all the students for their submissions and to their wonderful teachers for including this important public messaging in their classrooms.”
ODOT will provide the 2022 Trash Poster calendar for free while supplies last and are expected to be distributed to state agencies, businesses and schools statewide in December. The Promotional Poster of the Year will be printed in large format for the public to use in displays to spread the word that litter is harmful to our state and needs to immediately end.
The department spends nearly $6 million in taxpayer dollars annually to combat litter along state highways and interstates while the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spends $1.5 million annually to clean along toll roads. Those totals do not include the hundreds of volunteer hours spent fighting litter across the state through events like ODOT’s annual TRASH-OFF and the national Great American Cleanup, sponsored by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
Next year’s contest begins Dec.1, and has a Jan. 31, deadline to enter posters to local Department of Environmental Quality county offices. For more information about the contest and entry rules, go online to www.odot.org/tpc or contact the ODOT Beautification Office at 405-521-2557 or email beautification@ODOT.org.
The public can view winning posters online at www.odot.org/tpc
The state winners are:
Kindergarten to second grade:
First place: Angel Arroyo, second Grade, Del City; second place: Kenady Kerr, second grade, Fort Gibson; and third place: Emma Wilcox, second grade, Canadian.
Third to fifth grade:
First place: Harper Highful, third grade, Broken Bow; second place: Madison Brunner, fifth grade, Blanchard; and third place: Josie Summers, fifth grade, Blanchard.
Sixth to eigth grade:
First place: Cassie McAlister, sixth grade, Kingston; second place: Zoey Mitchell, sixth grade, Fargo; and third place: Chaselynn Ezell, seventh Grade, Idabel.
Ninth to 12th grade:
First place: Jessica Zimmerman, 12th grade, Ardmore; second place: Destiny Taft-McCall, 12th grade, Guthrie; and third place: Susana Sampler, 11th grade, Hooker.
The Promotional Poster of the Year award went to Brock Bailey, 12th grade from Collinsville.
The poster belonging to KaraLee Bundy', 10th grade from Idabel, will be used as the 2022 entry form.
