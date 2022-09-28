FORT GIBSON -- On Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.- noon and again from 1-3 p.m., patrons can join the staff of Fort Gibson Historic Site as they present "Coffee Time."
This living history program is all about coffee and will follow the process of bringing the coffee beans from the tree to the mug. Visitors will learn what coffee varietals were available in the 19th century and see the equipment used to process and brew coffee at the fort.
In the history of this nation, there has been one item universally important to soldiers and civilians alike -- the coffee bean. It has been utilized in medicines, ceremonies, and foods, as well as being the one thing many people reach for at the start of their day.
Demonstrations and programs will be free with regular admission. Other buildings open for touring are the commissary, bakehouse, magazine and barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms within the palisade walls.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for students aged 5 -18. Active-duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the Oklahoma Historical Society with a membership card, can enjoy free admission. For more information, call 918-478-4088 .
