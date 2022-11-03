FORT GIBSON — On Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon and again from 1-3 p.m., Fort Gibson Historic Site will hold a living history program about the practices of hunters and trappers of the area.
Visitors will learn about the trade through a hands-on examination of the different animal furs and by seeing the different equipment, tools, and paraphernalia involved in making a successful hunting season.
The month of November in Indian Territory was a time of readying for the cold of the winter to come, which increased business for hunters and trappers in the area. Animal furs were a hot commodity in the 19th century, and the meat provided through hunting sustained people through the winter.
Demonstrations and programs are free with regular admission. Other buildings open for touring are the commissary, bakehouse, magazine, and barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms located within the palisade walls.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for students aged 5–18. Active-duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the Oklahoma Historical Society with a membership card, enjoy free admission. For information, call 918-478-4088.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit okhistory.org.
