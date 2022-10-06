FORT GIBSON — On Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.- noon and again from 1-3 p.m., Fort Gibson Historic Site will host “What a Mess!” — a living history program focused on the mess hall of Fort Gibson.
Visitors at the program will learn the types of foods available at the post during the 19th century. Kitchen staff will stoke the kitchen fires and make coffee and cook delicious recipes, such as pork, potatoes, dried fruits, and vegetables. Living historians will demonstrate the skills of military cooks who prepared and fed the many soldiers assigned to them.
Demonstrations and programs will be free with regular admission. Other buildings that will be open for touring are the commissary, bakehouse, magazine, and barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms located within the palisade walls.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for students aged 5-18 years old. Active duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the Oklahoma Historical Society with a membership card, enjoy free admission.
For more information, call 918-478-4088.
