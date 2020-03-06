FORT GIBSON – Fort Gibson Historic Site will host two Civil War events in March.
The Federal Frontier Battalion will occupy the stockade area March 20-22. For visitors unable to come that weekend, the 44th Missouri will be on-hand March 27-29. Soldiers will practice skills used during the Civil War to provide visitors with a quality reenactment, much like the one at Honey Springs Battlefield near Checotah. Guests with an interest in the hobby are welcome to ask questions.
As an added attraction, Saturday, March 28, is Bake Day. Beginning at 10 a.m., the aroma of fresh-baked bread will fill the air on Garrison Hill as Oklahoma Historical Society staff and volunteers bring the bakehouse to life. Enjoy bread-making demonstrations in the original wood-fired oven from 1863. Visitors can even sample the finished product, and may be drafted to help in the baking.
Bake Day is a fundraiser and educational event that depicts one aspect of Army life during and after the Civil War. Attendees are welcome to bring their own bread to bake in the oven at Fort Gibson, then spend the day viewing a reconstruction of the early log fort, as well as original buildings from the 1840s through 1870s. Exhibits detailing the history of the fort are located in the Commissary Visitor Center on Garrison Hill.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, 907 N. Garrison Ave., is a National Historic Landmark. Admission is $7 for adults; $5 for seniors ages 62 and older; $4 for students ages 6-18; and children under 5 are admitted free. There is no admission charge for veterans, active military personnel, or Oklahoma Historical Society members.
For more information, call 918-478-4088 or visit www.okhistory.org/fortgibson.
