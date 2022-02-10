FORT GIBSON – On the weekend of Feb. 19, Fort Gibson Historic Site will host training exercises for the 24th Missouri Infantry Volunteers. This reenacting group is made up of living historians committed to portrayals of Union soldiers in the Western Theater of the Civil War.
The 24th Missouri travels to one military post each year to spend a weekend drilling and furthering their education about the life of Civil War soldiers. During the weekend, they will practice drills and attend military school.
This is a unique opportunity to watch history come to life through the actions of the 24th Missouri reenactors. The fort will be open for visitors to see the group Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students ages 6 to 18. Active-duty military and veterans are free, as are Oklahoma Historical Society members and Friends of Fort Gibson members with a card.
For more information call 918-478-4088. Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson.
