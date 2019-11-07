MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee Medical Foundation will host "Peccato Originale," a unique evening of food, drinks, dancing, and intrigue.
"Peccato Originale" - Original Sin - will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 7-11 p.m., at the Muskogee Civic Center. This event is for 21 and older.
Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets start at $80 per person and include dinner, a dessert auction, a raffle, a silent auction, music, traditional Victorian dancing, and featured unique dinner entertainment. A cash bar will also be available.
For those not familiar with Victorian dancing, free Victorian group dancing lessons will be available prior to the event.
Guests will need to arrive in costume, including black tie or cocktail attire, and theatrical hair and-or makeup, along with a festive mask. Masks are mandatory, and will be provided to those who arrive without one.
Sponsorships are also available by contacting Angelina Villegas-Cummings at angelina.vcummings@gmail.com.
The Muskogee Medical Foundation was formed for the charitable purpose of raising and administering funds for the health care needs of Muskogee and its immediate surrounding area.
To find out more information about the Muskogee Medical Foundation or how to donate, visit www.muskogeemedicalfoundation.org.
