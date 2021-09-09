Frankie Valli to perform Dec. 3 at River Spirit

TULSA – Frankie Valli is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.
The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles. With unforgettable tunes like “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 - Oh What A Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and “Grease.”
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide. They continue to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations.
