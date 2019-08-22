STILLWATER - KOSU will host three free screenings of Ken Burns' "County Music" on Sunday, Aug. 25, in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Stillwater.
The 45-minute advanced screenings will provide an overview of the entire "Country Music" series, and include stories about Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, and more.
"Oklahoma has such a rich history in country music that it makes sense to preview Ken Burns' new film here," Ryan LaCroix, KOSU operations director said. "From singing cowboys to western swing to red dirt, and, of course, huge country stars like Reba, Garth, Vince, Carrie, Toby, Blake and more, Oklahomans have made a giant impact on country music."
The new documentary series will premiere Sept. 15 on PBS stations. In Tulsa, it will screen at 2 p.m. at Circle Cinema in Tulsa. Free tickets are available at the Circle Cinema box office. Limit two per person. Mimosas and a musical performance by Bandelier begin at 1 p.m. Post-screening Q&A is with Carolyn Wills, daughter of Bob Wills; country music manager Jim Halsey; and Betsy Brumley, daughter of Albert Brumley, who wrote "I'll Fly Away."
For Stillwater, the screening is at 2 p.m. in the OSU Student Union Theater. RSVP for free tickets at bit.ly/KenBurnsSTW or call 405-744-9974. Musical performance by the Red Dirt Rangers begins at 1:30 p.m. The screening in Oklahoma City begins at 4 p.m. in Tower Theatre. Free tickets are at towertheatreokc.com.
"Country Music" is an eight-part, 16-hour documentary series directed and produced by Burns, that explores the history of a uniquely American art form. From its deep and tangled roots in ballads, blues and hymns performed in small settings, to its worldwide popularity, learn how country music evolved over the course of the 20th century.
"Country Music" explores questions such as "What is country music?" and "Where did it come from?" while focusing on the biographies of the characters who created and shaped it. From the Carter family, Jimmie Rodgers and Bob Wills to Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks, and many more, the documentary will explore their stories, as well as the times in which they lived.
The series traces the genre's origins and its early years when it was referred to as hillbilly music and played across the airwaves on radio station barn dances. The series follows how Hollywood B movies instituted the fad of singing cowboys, like Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, and how the rise of juke joints after World War II changed the musical style by bringing electric guitars and pedal steel guitars to the forefront. It continues by following the rise of bluegrass with Bill Monroe and how one of country music's offspring - rockabilly - mutated into rock 'n' roll in Memphis."
