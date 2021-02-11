OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Historical Society has announced that the Friends of the Oklahoma History Center has received a grant from Inasmuch Foundation for $35,000 to fund a project to digitize its scholarly journal, The Chronicles of Oklahoma.
The grant also honors the work of Dr. Bob Blackburn, who began his career with the OHS as editor of The Chronicles of Oklahoma and recently retired after 41 years of service to the state.
The OHS is currently in the process of uploading full issues of The Chronicles of Oklahoma to The Gateway to Oklahoma History, an online repository of Oklahoma history housing historic newspapers, photographs, maps and documents. Funds from this grant will be used to pay staff to process digitized issues of The Chronicles of Oklahoma in such a way as to give patrons the ability to download and-or print individual articles, book reviews, meeting minutes, or other specific content from each issue. This process would make The Chronicles available online in a manner that resembles the online presence of other scholarly, historical journals.
This year marks the centennial of the publication of The Chronicles of Oklahoma. The works published in The Chronicles cover the depth and breadth of Oklahoma’s rich history, and all are invited to join the OHS in celebrating its centennial. One way to commemorate this anniversary is to support the scholarly work of the journal by becoming a member of the OHS. OHS members receive a subscription to the journal as one of many perks of membership. To learn more, visit www.okhistory.org/membership.
This project has been made possible through the generous support of Inasmuch Foundation. Inasmuch Foundation champions journalism, education, human services and community to improve the quality of life for Oklahomans.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
