MUSKOGEE – The film "From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock – A Reporter's Journey" will be shown at the Roxy Theater on Feb. 11.
The movie will show at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theater immediately following the showing of the short movie "We Are Still Here." McKiernan, the producer of "From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock – A Reporter's Journey," will be in attendance and will participate in a question-and-answer session after the movie showing.
The 50th anniversary of the siege of Wounded Knee by Native Americans, who were frustrated with the United States failure to uphold sworn treaties, will take place Feb. 27.
Pulitzer Prize nominee, Kevin McKiernan, was the only reporter imbedded with the protesters during that 71-day siege. McKiernan spent eight years pulling together a documentary that lets the viewers see what he saw as a journalist, through hundreds of hours of news interviews and thousands of hours of research.
The story documents the longest civil unrest event in U.S. history, and a nearly forgotten Civil Rights protest that shined a light on the dire state of affairs for Natives in the Dakotas and the continuing struggle they face today.
Tickets for the movie showing are $11 and will go to benefit the Tiger Art Gallery. For additional information and to purchase advanced tickets call the Tiger Art Gallery at 918-687-7006.
