'Front Row' concert series available for free until Aug. 24

TULSA – The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center presents their "Front Row" series that will be made to the public for free.
This program, another in their Summer Evenings series, includes Aaron Copland’s iconic Appalachian Spring, composed as a ballet for the Martha Graham Dance Company in 1943-1944. It is better known in the full orchestra version Copland created a year later, but he won the Pulitzer Prize for the original score for 13 instruments.
It is a model of economy and expression, and a great example of how limitations can produce a masterpiece – 13 was the maximum number of instruments that would fit in the pit for the premiere at the Library of Congress.
The concert will be made available at https://www.chambermusictulsa.org/ until Aug. 24.
