OKLAHOMA CITY – Frontier City, Oklahoma’s only theme park, leads the way for Halloween thrills and chills this year with HallowFest. The event begins Oct. 2 and will feature Thrills by Day with family-friendly activities and Chills by Night with reimagined haunted attractions in the dark. HallowFest will run weekends through Nov. 1.
Frontier City plans to operate from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays, and 4-10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with limited capacity admission to prevent overcrowding. Reservations will be required, and slots are expected to fill up quickly. Frontier City’s comprehensive and ongoing safety protocols will be in effect for the entirety of the event.
“Our guests always look forward to our Fright Fest product. Given the current environment, we are presenting a version that is still filled with frights and provides thrilling Halloween fun while keeping the safety of our guests and team members our highest priority.” said Frontier City General Manager Trevor Leonard.
During daylight hours, families and young thrill-seekers will experience lots of HallowFest Thrills by Day including: Trick-or-Treat Selfie Trail, a trail of HallowFest themed photo stations little ones can search Timber Town for; the Timber Town Little Monster Maze routing little monsters through a spooky but sweet maze in one direction; a showing of classic horror films at the Historic Horror Cinema in Fort Frontier; a delightful show, Singing Pumpkins at Boot Hill; and Halloween-themed specialty treats, like gooey caramel apples and funnel cakes made with Snickers candy, available for purchase.
For Chills by Night, all haunted attractions will be outdoors to the wide-open midways: The Main Street Light Show like never before as the creatures of the night transformed this usually jolly holiday themed show to celebrate a more haunting holiday; Mayhem, the monster-sized maze is back for 2020; outdoor trails like Monsters of Yore and Clown Cove with erie fog, lighting, and menacing music; signature shows will be transformed for the outdoors where guests can still cringe at the Freakshow Deluxe cast, catch a bone-chilling stunt show and marvel at magical illusions; and Frontier City's’ collection of coasters.
For more information on HallowFest tickets and Six Flags’ comprehensive safety guidelines, visit www.sixflags.com/HallowFest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.