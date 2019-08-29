Fulk art exhibit slated for Tahlequah Creates

Tahlequah Creates, the art cooperative at 215 N. Muskogee Ave, is hosting its first one-person exhibit on Friday and Saturday, Sept 13-14. The featured artist is George Fulk, a Tahlequah artist who loves the local landscape.
The opening will be at 5 p.m. Friday and will provide an opportunity to meet the artist, sample refreshments, and see artworks by other local artists. Music will follow. The exhibit can be seen through 6 p.m. Saturday.
Fulk is a self-taught artist who claims artistic success is achieved mostly by persistence and motivation. He has attended numerous workshops, read many books, and paints daily. Fulk is a member of the Muskogee Art Guild and Watercolor Tahlequah. Shortly after taking up painting, Fulk was tutored by Jerald Peterson.
Fulk especially enjoys painting landscapes on site, when the shadows are long and the air is cool. He has painted the scenes on the Barren Fork many times and monitors water quality on this stream through the Blue Thumb program. He is also an avid birder and has painted sketches of each of the 270 species of birds that occur in Cherokee County. These will be on display at the opening.
An introduction to watercolor painting class will be led by Fulk on six consecutive Thursday evenings beginning Sept. 19. The cost is $100 per person, and registration is available at Tahlequah Creates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.