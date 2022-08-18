Fulk to teach art class at MAG

MUSKOGEE - After a two-year hiatus, the Muskogee Art Guild will begin offering art and fun classes every second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
These two-hour sessions take place at the Guild's studio/gallery, newly at 106 South Main, Muskogee, in the Hoopes Hardware Building. During each session, an instructor will lead participants in the creation of a piece of art and teach transferrable techniques. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members with all materials provided.
George Fulk, of Tahlequah will guide the first session on Sept. 13. Upcoming art and fun sessions include George Fulk: "The 30-minute Oil Painting" on Sept. 13; Brian Cowlishaw: "Scratch Board Fun" on Oct. 11; Cindy Powell: "Christmas Cards" on Nov. 8
Individuals can sign up for any of these offerings at muskogeeartguild.org, on a sign-up sheet at the Guild, or by calling or texting George Fulk at 918-261-1192.
