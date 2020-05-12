TULSA – Live From Cain’s and Mike’s Hard Lemonade kick off a series of eight livestream concerts with music from Grammy-nominated Oklahoma singer songwriter, John Fullbright, Wednesday, May 13, beginning at 7 p.m.
These Live From Cain’s Sessions are hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cainsballroom, and will showcase different areas of the Ballroom, several of which aren’t normally accessible to fans. Fullbright performs in the Green Room, where countless nationally touring musicians have relaxed before their performances on Cain’s historic stage.
With the help of Tulsa’s Phil Clarkin Photography and Press Pause Films, Live From Cain's Sessions provide music fans with a multi-cam high definition, virtual backstage pass which includes not only superb live music, but also a true “behind-the-scenes” peek at this iconic independent venue.
Fullbright was raised on an 80-acre farm in Bearden, Oklahoma, a 7.6-square-mile town of fewer than 150 residents. A classically trained pianist who began playing at the age of five, Fullbright spent much of his childhood and teen years in and around neighboring Okemah, the birthplace of Woody Guthrie. Critics have compared him to Randy Newman, Townes Van Zandt and Leon Russell for his blend of folk blues, gospel and Americana rock. Fullbright is a skilled instrumentalist and songwriter whose voice slides effortlessly from a low whisper to a wail with a depth of emotion that is as likely to break a heart as it is to make a person laugh out loud. In 2013, at the age of 24, Fullbright received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album for his CD "From the Ground Up."
Live from Cain’s is a nonprofit endeavor that combines live music with thought-provoking and entertaining conversations to create a new radio show concept originating from Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom for a national public radio audience. In May 2019, a live-to-tape production of a pilot episode was recorded in front of a live audience. The evening featured music and conversation with host Robbie Fulks; musical guest Bonnie Bishop; Bob Dylan guitarist Kevin Odegard; and the “Live From Cain’s” House Band: Paul Benjaman and the Oklahoma Specials: Benjaman, Fullbright, Travis Linville, Roger Ray, Paddy Ryan, Jeremy Watkins, Jennifer Marriott, and Wanda Watson. This pilot will be packaged with an additional seven episodes, partially funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, to be recorded in 2020-2021. The series will be offered to public radio stations nationwide as the next step toward an eventual 26-episode season of broadcasts.
More Sessions will be announced soon.
