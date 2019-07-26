BETHANY - Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital will host its second fundraising gala, Miracles on 39th Street, Saturday, Sept. 21. Entertainment will be "America's Got Talent" Season 12 winner and Oklahoma native Darci Lynne.
The black tie-optional event will include a reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7:30. The Champion of Children's Awards will be presented to a hospital volunteer, a community leader, and an Oklahoma foundation. A rooftop celebration, including fireworks, will take place.
More than 300 people are expected to be in attendance with proceeds supporting the hospital's greatest needs. Close to $600,000 was raised during the inaugural event in 2017. Proceeds went to the Hospital's Family Fund, as well as much-needed medical equipment. For more information and tickets, visit www.miracleshappenhere.org/event/gala-tickets.
