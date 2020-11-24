Games, puzzles offer enticing, fun respites

Thanksgiving week may offer respite from school or work, as well as opportunities to spend more time with family or housemates.
That, in turn, can lead to celebrating National Games and Puzzle Week.
The Tahlequah Public Library has a display marking the fun-filled time, and it will be in the lobby case until December. Robin Mooney, TPL manager, said the display has been very eye-catching, with several of the games being checked out.
"Board games are very popular, followed by card and dice games. We also have yard games such as croquet, bocce ball and horseshoes," said Mooney. "Having board games to check out allows people to experience games they have played in the past or try out new games. Playing board games is a great way for people to interact with each other."
Michelle Newton, youth services coordinator, said if a patron requests a game or other nontraditional item, library staff will look into acquiring it.
Hulbert Community Library Manager Cherokee Lowe said patrons can check out games for 21 days, just like books, but they have not had them in circulation since March due to the pandemic. After hearing that the Tahlequah library is loaning those items, and sanitizing the boxes, Lowe said she would check to see if Hulbert would be able to bring games back.
"It is sad because we had so many patrons who loved checking them out," said Lowe.
Mooney agreed that patrons enjoy gaming activities at the libraries.
"When we were able to actually have events in the library, people enjoyed coming in and participating in game events. The most popular event yet was Wizards Chess, with 50 people of all ages participating. That was in our celebration of International Games Week in 2018. Wizards Chess was a human scale chess game with participants as chess pieces," she said.
Chess is one game that has been a pandemic favorite in Heather Taylor's house. Her family has been having chess matches against one another.
"I've not learned it as well yet, but the rest of the household is on fire," said Taylor. "We definitely have picked up card games and board games more than ever since quarantine. Uno is another fun one we like."
Lowe said games are a part of some family traditions.
"At our house, we have a Christmas Eve tradition of buying our kids and ourselves each pajamas and a new board game. We play them before bed on Christmas Eve, and then go to bed in our new jammies," Lowe said. "We love playing board games and have quite a collection."
Those gathering for the holidays may consider taking games to play, or if inviting others over, asking each to bring a different game.
A leader of children's publication materials, Scholastic, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last month, offers a list of ways children benefit from board games on its website. These benefits include: opportunities for early learning; healthy brain development; boosting language skills; sharpening focus; encouraging teamwork; soothing anxiety; and learning how to be a graceful loser.
Of course, board, card, and dice games are great opportunities to have screen-free time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.