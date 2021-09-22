TULSA – Accomplished multiplatinum-selling artist and self-proclaimed “lyrics guy” Gary Allan is heading back to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Dec. 30.
Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale Sept. 30.
Since 1996, Allan has sold more than 8 million copies of his nine studio albums, has five No. 1 hits on country radio and 14 Top 10 hits to his credit, and has over 2.6 billion total streams. His hits include “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing On But The Radio” and “Watching Airplanes.”
His latest album, “Ruthless,” is a collection of songs pulled from the past several years of creating, recording, playing live, writing and collaborating with multiple producers that includes “Till It Felt Like You,” “Trouble Knows Trouble,” “Unfiltered” and “The Hard Way.”
He continues to sell out venues across the country and has made TV appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Live with Kelly and Michael” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazine.
For more information on Allan, visit www.GaryAllan.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.