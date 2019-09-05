Gary Allan to headline 2019 Country Gold Series Dec. 13

TULSA – Country favorite Gary Allan is making his anticipated return to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to headline the 2019 Country Gold Series on Dec. 13.
Tickets start at $65 and are on sale now. All guest must be 21 or older.
Allan is the final installment of the third annual Hard Rock Country Gold Series. The series begins Nov. 3 with Lorrie Morgan and Mark Chesnutt, and includes Travis Tritt on Dec. 5. and Diamond Rio on Dec. 15.
Since 1996, Allan has sold more than 8 million copies of his nine studio albums, has five No. 1 hits on country radio and 14 Top 10 hits to his credit, and has over 1.8 billion total streams. His hits include “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing On But the Radio” and “Watching Airplanes.”
Allan’s most recent release is 2013’s “Set You Free,” which topped the Billboard 200 Pop charts, marking a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart-topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).”
He continues to sell out venues across the country and has made TV appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Live with Kelly and Michael” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazine.
For more information on Allan, visit www.GaryAllan.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.