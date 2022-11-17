Gary Allan to return to Hard Rock Live

TULSA – Gary Allan is bringing his collection of greatest hits to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Feb. 24, 2023.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 and start at $69.50.
His latest album, “Ruthless,” was named “Best Country Album of 2021” by Rolling Stone. The album, released last year, is a collection of songs pulled from the past several years of creating, recording, playing live, writing, and collaborating with multiple producers that include “Till It Felt Like You,” “Trouble Knows Trouble,” “Unfiltered,” and “The Hard Way.”
His next stop isn’t about celebrating any recent successes, but instead about appreciating his more than 25-year career of hit-making. Since rolling onto the country music scene in the mid-90s, Allan has sold more than 8 million copies of his nine studio albums, has five No. 1 hits on country radio and 14 Top 10 hits to his credit, and nearly 3 billion total streams. His hits include “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing On But The Radio,” “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” and “Watching Airplanes.”
He continues to sell out venues across the country and has made TV appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar, and People magazine.
For more information about Gary Allan, visit www.GaryAllan.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
