Genre-defying trio TAKE3 to perform at OK Mozart

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma.
Known for their infectious and down-to-earth personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top hits, Americana, and classical favorites. Although, only together for a short time, the trio already has an impressive background of visiting performing arts centers and playing with orchestras in most of the 50 states.
TAKE3 includes the talents of violinist Lindsay Deutsch, pianist Jason Stoll and cellist Mikala Schmitz.
For a complete list of events, times and locations for the 37th OKM Music festival, visit okmmusic.org, (918) 336-9900, or come by the OKM office. Main stage artists include: Canadian Brass, Jack Settle Band, Dallas Brass, Dallas String Quartet, Tina Guo, Jenny Lin, Take3, Wynona Wang, Grady Nichols, Baha Men, and more. Concert prices range from $15 - $90 depending on the performances and there are also student and senior discounts for most concerts.
