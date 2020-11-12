The Get Loud for Veterans event is planned for Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-2 a.m., at The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road.
Along with bounce houses, a raffle, and horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, the event will feature a live music. Scheduled to play are: Colton Kro, Jake Robinson, Ryan Beavers, Harley Tinsley, Pumpkin Hollow Band, DocFell & Co., Casey West and the Heathens, and Boone Mendenhall Band.
Sign-ups for cornhole and horseshoes will be at Lotus Gold, 3040 Muskogee Ave. Suite 106, on Nov. 13. All veterans and children 10 and under get free admission. All others over 10 will be admitted for $10. Proceeds go to the Marines of Tahlequah and The Barracks in Muskogee.
For more information, email Kandis Correa at lotusgoldkc@gmail.com.
