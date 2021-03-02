While some may think of it as an activity to do with school-aged kids, crafting offers a way for people of all ages to get creative, relax, and spend time with friends or families.
Depending on the time of crafts, materials can be found around the home, at local stores, or even swapped within groups.
Local artist Cate Fritz said crafting is part of her self-care and it gives her time to have fun while being creative.
“It helps me relax, keeps me focused and living in the moment. It can be grounding if I’m having a rough day, but it also gets me out of my comfort zone by allowing me to experiment and try new things,” she said.
Fritz enjoys a lot of paper crafts, like scrapbooking, card making, and mixed media art journaling, and she loves making traditional Native American double-wall baskets and woven artwork, too.
“I like to try out different craft projects and techniques. It’s all about experiencing creativity and playing around with different materials to see what I like to work with best,” said Fritz. “I think choosing a craft is kind of like choosing your own style or getting to know yourself, your likes and dislikes. The more I play around with different projects and ideas, the more I start figuring out what I like to do most and start to develop more of my own crafty and creative skills.”
Professionally, Tahlequah Public Library Clerk Jane Adams has led many of the crafting programs at the library over the last six to seven years. Outside of work, crafting has primarily been a way for her to spend time with her daughter and granddaughter.
“I always try out the craft myself at home before doing it as a library program, so I know how difficult it is. I pick out many crafts for library programs based on suggestions or requests from people I know, or from things I see on Pinterest,” said Adams. “At the library, sometimes we choose crafts that are seasonal or that patrons have enjoyed in the past – tie-dye is always popular – and sometimes we choose crafts based on how hard it will be to get enough supplies.”
Adams said some of the most successful craft programs she has conducted over the years at the library include fairy gardens, painting clay pots, painting mandalas on a small canvas, and making small polymer clay objects.
“The pandemic forced us to discontinue in-person craft programs at the library, but we have recently started handing out grab-and-go craft kits,” said Adams. “These kits have almost all of the materials needed to complete a craft, except for items like scissors, glue guns, paper plates, etc. We do a video with a brief demonstration of the craft and the finished product that can be viewed online on Facebook, and then patrons can pick up the kits at the library or via curbside service.”
TPL Library Assistant Julie Poor said the craft programs are good outlets for those who enjoy them.
“Personally, crafting is a way to relax after a hard day of working,” said Poor. “At the library, I taught a loom knitting class. Recently, I am using discarded books to make animals and flowers. It is a good way to repurpose books that don't sell in our book store.”
Many people said they like to find materials at local stores, including thrift shops, or online. Some like trading items with other crafters.
“My favorite way to get craft materials is participating in craft swaps,” said Fritz. “If you have friends who like to craft, it’s fun to get together and bring your extra supplies, like items you don’t use or rarely use to swap with each other or borrow. It’s a fun, low-cost or no-cost way to craft, upcycle or recycle materials you’re not currently using.”
Those looking for supplies locally can check out Tahlequah Lumber Co.. Manager Billy Kissinger said the store has expanded its craft options and sales have picked up in the past six months.
“People will come in for more than just one item. They’ll get a couple of different things because they’re fairly cheap,” said Kissinger. “We have ceramic planters you can paint or put designs on. A lot of people have been making their own cornhole sets for outdoor entertaining. That’s big this year. We have the primers and aerosol paints and small paint cans for those types of projects. Then they put on their own decals or designs.”
One product Kissinger said is really neat, even though it has a goofy name, is Unicorn Spit.
“It’s a new section in our paint department. It’s not just for small projects; it can be used on countertops or large tabletops. You can get a lot of different looks,” he said.
Many locals are looking forward to the return of craft fairs, specialized groups and clubs, craft nights with friends, and craft swaps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.