PAWNEE – Visitors can take a spine-tingling tour of Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, during Pawnee Bill Ghost Stories. From 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night, guests will take a candlelight tour of the ranch while hearing scary Oklahoma ghost stories, Pawnee Bill Ranch stories and local legends.
Tours will begin every 30 minutes and leave from the museum building. Admission for the tours is $5 per person, and the event is for ages eight and older.
Visit the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, 1141 Pawnee Bill Road, or call 918-762-2513 to purchase tickets or set up tours for large groups.
