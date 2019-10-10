Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.