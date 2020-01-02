Gibson to present 'From Gospel to Jazz and Beyond'

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma History Center has announced its first Kilgen Organ performance of 2020 on Monday, Jan. 27, 7-8:30 p.m., in the Devon Great Hall of the OHC.

Organist Tedde Gibson will present "From Gospel to Jazz and Beyond," featuring many different musical styles. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and seating is first come, first served. Tickets are $10 for Oklahoma Historical Society members, and $20 for nonmembers, and may be reserved by calling 405-522-0765. The History Center is at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.

Gibson is one of a few organists comfortable playing a wide range of musical styles on a theater organ. Gibson began playing piano at age four, and in following decades studied voice, as well as pipe and theater organ with several world-renowned organists. Gibson is one of the most sought-after silent film accompanist and has performed in classical and theater organ venues across the country, including the Macy's/Wanamaker store in Philadelphia.

The History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For information, visit www.okhistory.org.

