FORT GIBSON -- Fresh-baked bread and gingerbread will be served during a bake day at Fort Gibson Historic Site on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The smell of fresh-baked bread will fill the crisp fall air on Garrison Hill as staff and volunteers bring the bakehouse to life. Gingerbread cookies will be available starting at 11 a.m. Fresh batches of bread and gingerbread men will be ready at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Guests can learn about one aspect of army life after the Civil War and enjoy bread-making demonstrations in the original wood-fired oven from 1863. Visitors will get to sample the finished product. Children will get to decorate a gingerbread man to take home.
For more information, call 918-478-4088. Fort Gibson Historic Site will be open on the day of the event from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
