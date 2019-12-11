Gingerbread house debuts at Hard Rock Hotel Tulsa

TULSA - The holiday season is officially underway at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa with the unveiling of the 2019 gingerbread house that pays homage to the nostalgic wonder of Toyland.
Executive Pastry Chef Rebecca Foy and her team began planning and construction of a giant dollhouse back in June. The house celebrates many of Hard Rock's amenities with a casino room, hotel room and music room, complete with a guitar and set of drums.
"Building the gingerbread house is a Hard Rock tradition that my staff and I look forward to every year," Foy said. "This year, we wanted to create the enchantment of Toyland and celebrate the magic of our own destination at the same time."
By October, Foy's team began baking 600 pounds of gingerbread, using 120 pounds of butter, 380 pounds of sugar, 1,280 eggs, and eight pounds of cinnamon. The house also called for 4,500 graham crackers, 800 gumballs, 850 chocolate bars, and 220 pounds of fondant.
The hotel lobby began its transformation on Thanksgiving Day, as crews moved the house into place and finished the final details. Guests are welcome to snap photos of the display during the entire Christmas season.
"This house is not just a symbol of the holiday season; it's also the celebration of the hard work my staff puts in all year to make Hard Rock the very best," Foy said. "This is a way we can share all of our successes with our guests."
Complimentary gingerbread cookies will be offered to guests who stop by to see the display on Friday and Saturday evenings from 4 to 8 p.m.
The gingerbread house is the Christmas decoration cornerstone at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this year. The grand lobby is home to a 24-foot-tall tree, and giant ornaments with iconic holiday lyrics, 10-foot toy soldiers, and a large wreath are placed throughout the casino.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
