Girls' Night Outback muscling its way to The Cove

TULSA - Australia's Thunder From Down Under is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove.
Back by popular demand, it's time for "Girls' Night Outback," directly from Las Vegas, the "Welcome Back 2022 World Tour." Featuring an all-Aussie line up, these masters of high energy entertainment have earned and enjoy a 15-year residency at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip--the only Australian act to enjoy this kind of longevity ever. They regularly sell out up to 13 shows a week and have performed to over 18 million women worldwide, sharing the Thunder experience throughout Hong Kong, Mexico, Canada, the U.S., Guam, Australia and New Zealand.
This fully choreographed 75-minute stage show is a costuming and audio-visual extravaganza. Thunder From Down Under is the most sought-after "Girls' Night Out" on the planet. The event is Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.