TULSA – After a 15 year absence, Tulsa Ballet brings the ballet masterpiece "Giselle" back to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Oct. 31–Nov. 3.
Not seen in Tulsa since 2002, Artistic Director Marcello Angelini brings to life this haunting tale of hope, love, revenge, and forgiveness, one that has thrilled audiences for over 150 years.
This story features Giselle, a peasant girl whose heart is broken after discovering that Albrecht, the man she is in love with, is a deceitful nobleman engaged to be married to Countess Bathilde. When Giselle finds out of the deception, she dies of a broken heart. Realizing Giselle is his true love, Albrecht goes to visit her grave in the village’s cemetery in the middle of the night where he finds himself surrounded by the Wilis, the spirits of maidens who have also died of broken hearts before wedding. They then take revenge on the men who have betrayed their love by dancing them to death.
With haunting scenes, beautiful choreography, and breathtaking scenery and costumes, "Giselle" represents, together with "Swan Lake" and "The Sleeping Beauty," the pinnacle of classical ballet. It is also one of the most challenging pieces in the classical repertoire, both artistically and technically. The Mad Scene, at the end of act one, is the ultimate dramatic scene for a ballerina in the 19th century repertoire, while the role of Albrecht requires both technical prowess and athletic vigor, as well as an extensive artistic maturity.
Tickets start at $25 each. For tickets and information, call 918-749-6006 or visit tulsaballet.org.
