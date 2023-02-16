NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Godsmack will perform with I Prevail at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, May 9, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and music will start at 7 p.m. The band’s newest album, "Lightning Up The Sky," will be out Friday, Feb. 24.
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Ticket prices range from $35-$139.50 plus applicable fees.
With over 20 years of chart-topping success, the Boston rock band has cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. Godsmack is Sully Erna on vocals and guitar, Tony Rombola on guitar, Robbie Merrill on bass, and Shannon Larkin on drums. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering 11 No. 1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including “Bulletproof,” “Unforgettable,” “When Legends Rise,” and “Under Your Scars,” all from the band’s most recent album.
Additionally, they’ve enjoyed 20 Top 10 hits at the format – the most of any act since February 1999 – as well as four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award’s rock artist of the year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released seven studio albums including "Godsmack" in 1998, "Awake" in 2000, "Faceless" in 2003, "IV" in 2006, "The Oracle" in 2010, "1000HP" in 2014, and "When Legends Rise" in 2018.
In 2023, the Massachusetts-bred quartet will take a victory lap with their eighth studio album "Lighting Up the Sky," dropping one more classic album as they ascend into the celebratory portion of their career. The powerful storytelling of "Lighting Up the Sky" covers boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more.
From the hard-hitting, genre-defying introduction that was 2014’s “Heart vs. Mind EP” to 2016’s powerful debut album "Lifelines," I Prevail quickly became one of rock’s biggest breakthrough bands. Since first joining forces in the Metro Detroit area back in the summer of 2013, key songwriters Brian Burkheiser and Eric Vanlerberghe on vocals and Steve Menoian on guitar have made an immense impact on the world of alternative music.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is premier reserved parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of premier reserved parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Patrons can purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays, or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.