EUFAULA — The Lake Eufaula Association is set to host its annual Golden Eagle Poker Run on Saturday, June 13. Along with the event is a Free Family Fun Day held on Friday, June 12.
“2020 has been quite a year so far,” said Executive Director Connie Morris. “It was a big decision to decide to move forward with this event. The LEA Board of Directors believe people want to get out and do something fun, so the poker run is on.”
Friday’s Family Fun Day is set at Xtreme RV Amphitheater on Lakeshore Drive, across from Eufaula Cove Marina, from 3-11 p.m. There will be a DJ, bounce house, waterslide, snow cones, popcorn and a concert. All this is free and open to the public. There will also be a food truck on site and beverages will be available.
Music for the concert is by The Agenda of Broken Arrow. From classic rock and modern rock to pop and country, The Agenda is comfortable in just about any musical genre. One is just as likely to hear Eric Church as Kings of Leon. They might go straight from ZZ Top into something from U2.
Early registration is open now for the Golden Eagle Poker Run. The cost is $200 for five cards, or $225 for six. Entrants must be 21 years of age. Each hand purchased comes with a free Golden Eagle Run T-shirt and an honorary one-year membership to Lake Eufaula Association. More information and entry forms are available online at www.visitlakeeufaula.com, www.facebook.com/LakeEufaulaAssociation, at area marinas, and the LEA Tourist Information Center, 701 S. Main, Eufaula. People can also enter by phone, 918-689-7751.
Stops for the poker run include: No. 9 Marina, Evergreen Marina, Belle Starr Marina, Katt Daddy’s Cove Restaurant, and Eufaula Cove Marina. Entrants purchasing the sixth card will select it at the packet pickup. Preregistration and packet pickup for the Golden Eagle Poker Run will be Friday during the Family Fun Day.
