Golf pro, TV mainstay Feherty to take a swing at Hard Rock Live

TULSA – Former professional PGA and European Tour golfer David Feherty is bringing his one-man show, “David Feherty – Off Tour,” to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, May 19, at 8 p.m.
Feherty’s stop at the award-winning venue will coincide with the 2022 PGA Championship held at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Jan. 14.
Dubbed “one of the funniest men in the game” by Yahoo! Sports, Feherty has made a name for himself as one of the top golf personalities on and off the golf course. After turning professional in 1976, Feherty’s golf career has spanned five wins and two Top Ten finishes in the European Tour’s Order of Merit, a second-place finish at the 1994 New England Classic, serving as captain of the victorious 1990 Alfred Dunhill Cup team and playing for Europe on the 1991 Ryder Cup team.
In 1997, Feherty retired from the tours and became an on-course reporter and golf analyst. The first episode of “Feherty” debuted in 2011 as the most-watched premiere for an original series in Golf Channel history. Over the span of five seasons, Feherty has welcomed a variety of guests on his Golf Channel show, including golf-loving personalities like former President Bill Clinton, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, five-time NBA MVP Bill Russell, comedian Larry David and actor Samuel L. Jackson to name a few.
In 2014, Feherty was nominated for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Sports Personality, Studio Host.” He also appears in advertisements for Bridgestone Golf and Hyundai.
For more information on Feherty, go to www.fehertyofftour.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
