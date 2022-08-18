Goo Goo Dolls to bring two decades of rock to Tulsa

TULSA – With gritty vocals and powerful guitar riffs, the Goo Goo Dolls are bringing its collection of iconic hits to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Aug. 19.
Known for its smash hits like “Name,” “Iris,” and “Slide,” Goo Goo Dolls have sold millions of records over the course of 20 years. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik first joined forces with bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska in 1985 and styled themselves similar to The Replacements. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1987, followed by “Jed,” the follow-up in 1989. But the band started receiving traction on radio airwaves with its power pop third album, “Hold Me Up,” in 1990.
In 1995, “A Boy Named Goo” was released and the ballad “Name” became an instant hit, soaring on the charts and leading the album to platinum sales. The band carried that momentum over through 1998 when a new ballad, “Iris,” appeared on the “City of Angels” soundtrack and became an even bigger smash hit. The iconic song spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s airplay charts and was nominated for three Grammys.
The band’s next album, “Dizzying Up the Girl,” brought singles like “Slide,” “Dizzy,” “Broadway,” and the Grammy-nominated “Black Balloon” in 1998.
They went on to produce seven more albums, proving their longevity in the industry. In 2022, the band released “Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls,” a live set shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on Goo Goo Dolls, visit www.GooGooDolls.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
