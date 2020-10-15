OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Arts Council has extended the deadline for submitting nominations for the 2021 Governor's Arts Awards. Nominations for the awards will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 6.
Recognizing individuals and organizations whose contributions to the arts have impacted communities and schools, the awards will be presented by the governor in the spring.
"During a time when we all want and need to hear uplifting stories, the Governor's Arts Awards is the perfect way to bring attention to those Oklahomans who deserve our appreciation for making great things happen through the arts in our state," said Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples.
Awards are presented in several categories:
• The Governor's Award recognizes individuals for longtime leadership and significant contributions to the arts across Oklahoma.
• Arts in Education Award recognizes an individual, organization, school, educator or group for their outstanding leadership and service in the arts benefitting youth and/or arts in education.
• Business in the Arts Award recognizes businesses/corporations that exhibit outstanding support of the arts. This award was created in memory of Earl Sneed, prominent arts advocate.
• Community Service Award recognizes individuals for significant contributions to the arts in communities in the areas of leadership and volunteerism.
• Media in the Arts Award recognizes a member in the media who demonstrates commitment to the arts documented through public awareness support and fairness, initiative, creativity and professionalism in reporting. This award was created in memory of Bill Crawford, professional journalist.
• George Nigh Public Service in the Arts Award recognizes a government official for outstanding support of the arts. The category was named in honor of former Gov. George Nigh.
Nominees must be current residents of the state of Oklahoma and living in Oklahoma full time, or organizations or businesses that work in and for the benefit of Oklahoma. Previous recipients of The Governor's Award are not eligible. Honorees will be selected by the Governor's Arts Awards Selection Committee, which is comprised of members of the Governor-appointed Oklahoma Arts Council board and may include past Governor's Award recipients.
A nomination form is at arts.ok.gov. The updated deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 6. For information, contact Joel Gavin, Oklahoma Arts Council director of marketing and communications, at 405-521-2037 or joel.gavin@arts.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.