KINGFISHER - The Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher will host its Chuck Wagon Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Oct 3, at noon.
Attendees can get a grab-and-go meal for $12. A variety of working chuck wagons from across the region will prepare meals fit for hungry cowboys and cowgirls of all ages.
The fare will include chicken-fried steak, potatoes, beans, biscuits, and cobbler - all made by seasoned chuck wagon cooks.
There are a limited number of meal tickets, so call 405-375-5176 to make reservations.
The Chisholm Trail Museum and A. J. Seay Mansion are at 605 Zellers Ave. in Kingfisher.
