In 1989, Lena Gladkova-Huffman’s mother signed her up for ballet classes in Volgograd, Russia, and that moment changed her life.
She continued to train in ballet until 1998, at which time she was selected to be one of 100 foreign exchange students to receive the chance to go to school in the U.S. She attended Guthrie High School from 1998-1999. She returned to Russia, where she attended and graduated from medical school, and during her studies, she started taking classes in classical ballroom dance.
“Ballroom dance was a hobby, whereas ballet was a job,” said Gladkova-Huffman.
Upon graduating from medical school, she moved to the U.S. in 2012 and opened the Academy of Performing Arts in Tahlequah. She also trained in Irish dance and received a certificate after passing the TCRG Irish Dance examination.
“When I opened my studio, I wanted to be able to train students in the Vaganova style,” she said.
Agrippina Vaganova was a famous Russian dancer who started a Russian school of ballet.
“It is recognized as one of the best in the world,” said Gladkova-Huffman. “I wanted to train children in this system because I was familiar with it, and I knew the results. I know the advantages it has over all other ballet styles.”
She also wanted to give her students pre-professional experience, which she found difficult to do in rural Oklahoma, so she created the Encore Performing Society.
“I wanted my students to participate in larger productions on a preprofessional level,” she said.
For her Encore Performing Society productions, she sends a callout to local dancers who may not participate in her own school. And on Aug. 29, she will hold auditions for their winter show, "The Nutcracker."
This summer, a group of her students performed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. The performance highlighted Native American ballerinas, such as Maria Tallchief, Marjorie Tallchief, and Yvonne Chouteau. They also took their performance to Crystal Bridges in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Gladkova-Huffman is known for setting high expectations for her students.
“I teach my kids, and I try to be an example to them. I teach the principle of 'never enough.' If you can hold your leg up at 90 degrees, the next you can do is 91 degrees. If you can do the splits, you can do oversplits,” she said.
She is going into her 10th year of teaching, and she has had students who have been accepted to prestigious dance programs in college. She also has had students who have opened their own studios.
After living in Oklahoma, she realized the arts were not as heavily as invested in as sports. She feels that Encore Performing Society can help by educating children about the arts. She had an epiphany when she was talking to a high school student about music.
“I said, ‘Well, as in Peter and the Wolf.’ He had no idea what I was talking about. ‘You know, the part when I’m talking about?’ He was still looking at me as though I was from Mars. I realized there are many who are not exposed to the arts,” she said.
She currently operates two studios. One is in Tahlequah, across across the street from Sequoyah High School. The other is in Wagoner. She teaches from Monday through Thursday. She reserves Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for rehearsals.
The studio offers classical Russian (Vaganova) ballet, a flexibility program, Irish dance, tiny dancers, hip-hop, modern, contemporary, jazz, pom, musical theater, and fencing.
Get involved
Those interested in learning more or trying out for "The Nutcracker" can contact Gladkova-Huffman at 918-803-1408 or visit her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AcademyofPerformingArtsTahlequah.
