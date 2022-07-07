Grand Casino Hotel and Resort to present free concert

SHAWNEE — Singer-songwriters Bryan White and Andrea Pearson will take the stage to entertain crowds at the fifth annual Firelake FireFlight Balloon Fest on Saturday, Aug. 13.
White, who hails from Oklahoma City, is best known for his vocal presence and popular song “God Gave Me You” and “From this Moment On” duet with Shania Twain. Pearson is a Grammy Award winner and an up-and-coming artist, whose music reflects her range and country roots.
The Citizen Potawatomi Nation will host the free festival Aug. 12-13. The public is invited to enjoy concerts sponsored by the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort, hot air balloon glows, an art show, a petting zoo, a kid-zone, vendor market, and other family-friendly activities.
White and Pearson will take the stage Saturday at 9:30 p.m., at Raymond Peltier Park, 1702 S. Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee.
Some of the other featured artists, including Levi Parham, Dustin Pittsley, and Mike Hosty, are part of Play It Loud, an Emmy winning Oklahoma music docuseries. Attendees will also see performances from Cam Allen and the band Tyler Maxwell and the Outsiders.
For more information on the Firelake FireFlight Balloon Fest and an event schedule, visit firelakeballoonfest.com.
