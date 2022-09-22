Grand Funk Railroad to perform in Tulsa

TULSA – “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, is celebrating 53 years of hard rock with its 2022-‘23 tour. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the five-piece group will hit the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at $29.50.
Grand Funk Railroad laid the groundwork for bands, such as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies. Hailing from Flint, Michigan, the band has charted 19 singles, eight Top 40 hits and two No. 1 singles. Megahits “We’re an American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion,” and “Some Kind of Wonderful” still receive continuous airplay on classic rock radio across the United States.
The band consists of original founding members Don Brewer – vocals and drums – and bassist Mel Schacher, known as “The God of Thunder.” Joining Don and Mel is singer Max Carl – a rock veteran from 38 Special – and lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, who’s best known for his 12 years with KISS and also has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf, and Billy Squier. Keyboardist Tim Cushion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami and has worked with Bob Seger and English soul man Robert Palmer.
Grand Funk Railroad continues to tour throughout the world. With 13 gold and 10 platinum records, the band brings classic rock to life by selling out shows in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and South America.
For more information on Grand Funk Railroad, visit www.GrandFunkRailroad.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
