Grand View's Cherokee Choir takes honors

Grand View School’s award-winning Cherokee Choir, under the direction of Choir and Cherokee language instructors Sara Sporer and Darlene Littledeer, recently competed virtually in the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair.
Students representing Grand View School and the Cherokee Nation received the following awards: Individual Modern Song pre-K through grade 2 division, AriaMae Knight, "Baby Shark," first place; Individual Traditional Song grades 3-7 division, Maggie Rhodes, "I’ll Fly Away," second place; Individual Traditional Song grades 3-7 division, Grace Thomas, "Orphan Child," third place; Group Modern Song grades 3-7 division, "Lean On Me," first place; and Group Traditional Song grades 3-7 division, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?," first place.
“We are very proud of our students,” said Littledeer. “This is our sixth year participating and consistently winning at ONAYLF.”
