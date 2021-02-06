OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Humanities has announced new grant funding is available for cultural programming.
OH is accepting applications by March 1 from nonprofits wishing to apply for a Major Grant award of up to $10,000 or a Challenge Grant award of up to $20,000. Major and Challenge Grant applications are reviewed by the OH Board of Trustees in late April, and applicants are notified of funding decisions by May 1.
Eligible projects must support OH's mission to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life. OH grants can fund a variety of humanities-based projects including exhibits, lectures, panel discussions, websites, film festivals, and more.
"Local communities across the state can receive funding for projects with diverse, thought-provoking ideas about the human story," said Executive Director Caroline Lowery. "OH is proud to award over a quarter million dollars in grants each year to sustain our cultural institutions, catalyze capacity building, and provide cultural opportunities statewide."
Visit okhumanities.org/grants for more information about Oklahoma Humanities grants including a brief video introduction to the grant process and detailed application guidelines.
Questions about the grant application process can be directed to OH Senior Program Officer Kelly Burns at Kelly@OkHumanities.org.
