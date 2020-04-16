Oklahoma Humanities has announced over $400,000 in emergency grant funding is available for cultural organizations. The Oklahoma Humanities Organizations Pandemic Emergency Grants or HOPE Grants must be used for emergency general operating support and staff retention in the humanities and cultural sectors.
This funding will support at-risk humanities positions and projects at museums; libraries and archives; historic sites; colleges and universities; and other cultural nonprofits that have been impacted by COVID-19. OH is accepting applications on a rolling deadline from organizations and agencies wishing to apply for an award of up to $25,000 with the opportunity for repeat awards. The application is at the OH website, okhumanities.org/hope.
Visit okhumanities.org/grants for information about OH grants, including a video introduction to the process and application guidelines. Questions about the application process can be directed to OH Program Officer Chris Carroll at chris@okhumanities.org.
