TULSA — Green Country Tourism has announced a set of new brochures for 2021.
The 2021 Official Visitors Guide for Northeast Oklahoma’s Green Country is an informative brochure featuring scenic motorcycle rides, outdoor adventures, unique museums and more. Readers can browse page after page featuring travel inspiration along seven highways: State Highway 51, U.S. Highway 60, U.S. 75, Historic Route 66, S.H. 10, U.S. Highway 69 and U.S. Highway 412.
GCT officials say there's no better place to get information on Green Country lakes, nature trails and hiking. This guide is available in hard copy that can be mailed anywhere in the U.S. free of charge. It can also be viewed online.
The Northeast Oklahoma Green Country Attractions Map is also new for 2021. This guide highlights popular points of interest across the region, including museums, historical attractions, resorts, casinos and heritage tourism.
Along with the new 2021 selections, Green Country Tourism also offers over 30 guides for top attractions in the region. Visit this link to request brochures, including: Visit Bartlesville, J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum, Claremore Convention & Visitors Bureau, Hard Rock Casino, Grand Lake Association, Marland Estates, Broken Arrow Convention & Visitors Bureau, Henryetta Territorial Museum, Route 66, Woolaroc Ranch, Museum & Wildlife Preserve, Certified Folder Display Service, OKM Music Festival, Osage Tribal Tourism, Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce, Vinita Chamber of Commerce, Picture in Scripture, Official Guide to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, The Museum Broken Arrow, Hunter’s Home, Will Rogers Memorial Museum & Birthplace, Military History Center, Southern Oaks Resort & Spa, Fred Drummond Home, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, Shepherd’s Cross: A Working Farm, Lake Eufaula Association, Tulsa Zoo, Price Tower Arts Center, Tour Tahlequah and Honor Heights Park Butterfly House & Gardens.
Free guides can be requested today by those who wish to start planning their 2021 adventures in northeast Oklahoma. Request free guides at https://bit.ly/GreenCountryGuides.
Located in northeast Oklahoma, Green Country spans from I-35 and Ponca City on the west to the state line on the east and from Lake Eufaula and I-40 on the south to the state line on the north.
Green Country Tourism is one of eight multi-county organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
