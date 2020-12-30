Grove author publishes memoir

"Stuff in the Cornflakes," a new book by Steven Ralph Helm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
An autobiography written as a series of short stories, "Stuff in the Cornflakes" recounts Helm’s tumultuous childhood. All through the boy’s travail, he wanted to run away. He wanted to tell someone. His older brother would not have it, as they would only bring them back to his abusive father, Old Leon. The boy slipped into an imaginary world where he was part of a family in their home. He just wanted other people to let him in.
Many times, dysfunctional families produce anti-social people who end up as trash in the judicial courts. It should be remembered that they never began as trash. Helm began writing this book in his mind when he was 6 years old.
Born in South Carolina, Helm was a helicopter pilot with two tours in Vietnam and returned to fly airplanes for the insurance industry. He currently lives in Grove, Oklahoma. This is his first published book.
"Stuff in the Cornflakes" is a 162-page paperback.
For more information, visit www.dorrancepressroom.com.
