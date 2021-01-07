GROVE - Har-Ber Village Museum in Grove recently announced its schedule for 2021 events.
Located on the shores of Grand Lake O' The Cherokees, this unique historical area features mid-1800s to early 1900s cabins, exhibits, antique collections, a nature trail, and more.
Save the date for these upcoming events, and check Har-Ber Village Museum's website, har-bervillage.com, for updates. Dates and events are subject to change.
On schedule are: March 19, Opening Day; April 23-25, Civil War Era Historical Days; May 8, Mother/Daughter 1800s Tea; May 15, Spring Gardening Festival; June 19-20, Blacksmith Hammer In; Aug. 7, National S'mores Day Scavenger Hunt; Sept. 24-26, Pioneer Days; Oct. 23 and 30, Haunted History Hayride; Nov. 26, Last Day of the Season; and the date for Santa's Ozark Mountain Village will be announced.
Har-Ber Village Museum features nearly 100 exhibits on six acres at 4404 W. 20th St. in Grove. Additional amenities include a two mile, pet-friendly nature trail and facility rentals.
Admission is $10 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, $5 for children ages 6-17, and free for children under 6. For more information, call 918-786-6446 or email info@har-bervillage.com.
