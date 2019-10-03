Guests can experience premier Native American work at Cherokee Art Market

TULSA - The 14th annual Cherokee Art Market, featuring more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the nation, returns to Tulsa Oct. 12-13 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
The Cherokee Art Market is one of the largest Native American art shows in the state and one of the finest Native American art markets in the country.
More than 50 tribes are represented at the annual event that includes artwork available for purchase. Pieces include beadwork, pottery, painting, basketry, sculptures and textiles.
The two-day event will feature cultural demonstrations each day, including jewelry, hand and loom weaving, Native fashion, quillwork and basketry. Demonstrations are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Artists are competing for their share of $75,000 in prize money awarded across 27 categories.
An opening reception will be held in the Sky Room on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. to welcome artists and award prize money. The public is welcome to attend the reception for $35 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Best of Show for the 13th annual Cherokee Art Market was awarded to Navajo artist Eugene Tapahe for "Never Forget Standing for Unity." The black and white collage features 44 compelling photos taken at Oceti Sakowin Camp in Standing Rock, North Dakota.
The images were printed on archival watercolor paper using a lithograph print process.
Cherokee Art Market is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Sequoyah Convention Center at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Admission is $5 per person and children under 12 are free. For more information about the Cherokee Art Market, visit www.cherokeeartmarket.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 800-760-6700.
