Visitors can come early and join the dance at the Castle of Muskogee’s Halloween Festival.
Monsters of Castleton come out at 6 p.m. daily to greet visitors, said Sarah Gile, Castle operations manager. The Halloween Festival kicks off Friday and will continue through Oct. 26.
“The monsters gather in the village area, and the music kicks on, and that signifies the start of the evening,” Gile said. “The first dance they do on their own, then after that you’re welcome to participate. You’re actively encouraged to join in the dance. It’s a really neat photo opportunity, fun for kids.”
Music includes “Thriller,” songs from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Time Warp” from “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” she said. After the monster mash-up, visitors have all sorts of haunts to enjoy.
Gile said indoor haunts, such as Domus Horrificus and Casa Morte, open at about 6:30 p.m. The outside attractions will gear up when it starts to get dark.
Visitors can fight zombies at the Dark Tower Zombie Hunt.
“You shoot them with glow-in-the-dark paintballs,” Gile said.
The Casa Morte haunt is based on the true story of H.H. Holmes, a Chicago serial killer who operated during the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893. Gile said Casa Morte had visited the Holmes story before.
“This year, it’s really found it’s pace,” Gile said. “The rooms are beautiful and there’s a lot to see within the haunt.”
New “residents,” including the faceless Slender Man, have come to Domus Horrificus. The shafts and crawl spaces may well have been shuffled this year.
Visitors also can measure their fearlessness on the outdoor Trail of Blood.
Not everything will get scary, however.
Halloween Train riders will have a chance to see the Castle’s pirate ship, Halloween inflatables, lights and projections, Gile said.
“It’s covered on top, but it’s open air, so you feel like you’re outside while you’re riding it,” Gile said.
This year’s Halloween Train follows an entirely different route, Gile said.
“It starts in the Harbor area and goes throughout the Gypsy Camp and the Enchanted Boardwalk area and circles back,” she said. “That’s something everyone will enjoy doing.”
Halloweenland, for children 8 years and younger, features carnival games and photo opportunities. Families also can enjoy pony rides, inflatables, cocoa and sweets in the Castle Village.
The Castle’s ticket booth is scheduled to remain open until at least 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.