Halloween Festival at Muskogee Castle returns with haunts, fun

MUSKOGEE – The Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee is just around the corner. The ghost hosts of Oklahoma’s 60-acre park invites everyone to join them each weekend this fall.
The castle welcomes one and all to create the state's best holiday event. At 6 p.m. nightly, the Castle has a zany mix of wings, capes, and horns, as the monsters of Castleton emerge to gather in the village. The music starts and the ghouls begin their dance, which signifies the beginning of the evening festivities. Everyone is invited to watch and is encouraged to join. The dance is one of the most magical moments of the festival. Guests may use The Castle’s skull rating system as a guide when choosing haunts.
The Haunted Hayride provides eerie excitement without the residual nightmares, or guests can explore The Torture Chamber and Royal catacombs at a rating. Within The Castle walls, guests can step up by daring a stroll through Casa Morte, the American true crime murders scenes based on the early 1900 serial murders, or with Domus Horrificus, where phobias become a reality. The Trail of Blood is a spine thrilling trip in the woods where the witch's curse has plagued the land.
Zombie Hunt is an interactive hunt for survivors in a compound overrun by zombies. The Halloween Train is a joyful experience for all ages, but best for the younger visitors of Castleton. Guests will board in the harbor and enjoy the enchanting colors, characters, and catchy music of The Castle. The track loops through the woodlands up to the maypole and back. The Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee has something to entertain everyone. Families will enjoy the array of activities that are sure to provide plenty of photo ops and sweet and savory foods. They should be sure to enjoy the talents of the artisans and shop the gift shops within the realm of Castleton.
Parking and admission to the Halloween Village are free. VIP parking is available for $10. Tickets must be purchased for attractions. Single Ticket Prices range from $10 to $20 each, with combo specials available. Advance tickets may be purchased online, okcastle.com, or from the ticket booth located within the Castleton walls. Ticket hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Haunts remain open afer the ticket booth closes.
Unaccompanied minors – Under 18 – must have a photo ID to enter. Minors – under 16 – must always be in attendance with a responsible adult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.