Halloween fun on tap; some virtual, some live

Despite the pandemic, folks young and old can still find treats and haunts in the area this Halloween season.
Since the house is still closed to visitors, Hunter’s Home is having its annual Ghost Stories event online this year. The virtual experience will include access to four ghostly videos prerecorded in the home’s interior, two mini-demonstrations, and a Facebook live tour of the Park Hill site after dark on Friday, Oct. 23. Reenactors will tell stories recounting the legends and stories that go along with the history of Hunter’s Home.
“The response from the community has been pretty good. We’ve already had quite a few calling and asking about it and signing up,” said Jennifer Frazee, historical interpreter. “People have said they are grateful this is going on because they haven’t been able to make it to the house because they live too far away.”
To have access to all the videos and recipes, $10 and an email address is required by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Those interested can call or visit Hunter’s Home to purchase access. After payment, people can request to join the “Life at Hunter’s Home” private Facebook group. All materials will be taken offline on Nov. 3, and people can “subscribe” again for access to the November videos and information.
Come and Treat will be a drive-thru event in the Tahlequah United Methodist Church south parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 25, 4-5 p.m. Candy donations can be dropped off at the church office Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.
On Monday, Oct. 26, the Keys community will be celebrating the season. From 5-8 p.m., The Bird and Bison, along with Keys Volunteer Fire Department and other businesses, will host a trunk-or-treat. The Bird and Bison posted on Facebook that there will be a bounce house, a costume contest, and pumpkin carving. Each family that visits the restaurant will get one pumpkin to carve or decorate as they please. The leftover pumpkin will be used for bread. Restaurant staff will choose the top three winners Monday night, and they will be announced Tuesday afternoon. Costumes are encouraged for kids and adults.
Northeastern State University Athletics and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host their fourth annual trunk-or-treat event Monday, Oct. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. at Doc Wadley Stadium. It will end when all the treats have been given out, and this has been a popular event in the past. This year’s event will be drive-thru only, and those attending – including those in vehicles – must wear face coverings. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times, and drive along the directed path to visit each "trunk," where student-athletes will deliver treats to the car. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will also be collecting donations for the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Spook tents will pop up at 7 p.m. on South Cherokee Street in Kansas, Oklahoma, Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 29-31. The event will feature strobe lights, colored lights, fog, and scary props, music, and actors. Attendees are asked to not touch any of the actors or props. Sealed candy, chips, cookies and more will be handed out.
The United Keetoowah Band Child Care and Development Fund Program and Henry Lee Doublehead Child Development Center will have their annual fall health and safety fair, plus a drive-thru trunk-or-treat, Oct. 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Along with candy, groups can visit the safety information booths for information, receive first aid kits and smoke detectors, and the first 50 families will get fire extinguishers.
Nightmare on Our Street will be hosted by the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce and Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge No. 209 on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31, at the Fort Gibson Community Center. Along with the haunted house, a trunk-or-treat will be set up. Admission for the haunted house is $1 per person, and all proceeds and donations will go to the Christmastime Shop With a Cop program.
Casey West and the Heathens will play live at Dewain’s Place at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. On Saturday, Dewain’s will have a costume contest with cash and prizes, and disc jockey Shawn Solo will host “scary-oke.” Guests must be 21 or older.
“It’s a free event. Everything kicks off around 9:30 p.m. We will just be awarding first-, second-, and third-place winners. This will help to make the prizes a little bigger and better,” said Alisa Riddle of Dewain's.
The Branch will also offer live music Friday night, and a costume contest for all ages on Saturday.
“We will have food specials, seasonal drinks, and Halloween music. The costume contest will be at 10 p.m. and we’ll have prizes,” said Justin Kelley, The Branch manager. “We’ll have candy to hand out, as well.”
The Deck at Cookson Village will host its annual Halloween party beginning at 7 p.m. Rackensak will play, and there will be a costume contest.
Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601 will present the Drag Monster Mask on Halloween at The Venue. Along with a costume contest and giveaways, the event will feature a drag show. The doors open at 6 p.m. to those 21 and older, and there will be an $8 cover. The show starts at 9:30 p.m., and will be emceed by Josie Lee Turrelle. Among the talent will be Iman Scott, Sasha Turrelle, Cheri Bomb LeKohl, Alistair Turrelle, Keisha Kye, Aurora LeKohl, and Sky Hye Kye, the World’s Tallest Drag Queen.
