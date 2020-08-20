HallowFest to open at Frontier City in October

OKLAHOMA CITY – Frontier City, Oklahoma’s only theme park, leads the way for Halloween thrills and chills with a new event for the entire family: HallowFest. The event will feature thrills by day with plenty of family-friendly activities, and chills by night with rides on monster coasters with haunting Halloween theming throughout the parks.
HallowFest will kick off Oct. 2 and run weekends through Nov. 1. Frontier City plans to operate from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and 4-10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with limited capacity admission to prevent overcrowding. Reservations will be required, and slots are expected to fill up quickly. Frontier City’s comprehensive and ongoing safety protocols will be in effect for the entire run of the event.
“Our annual Fright Fest celebration is one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season. Given the current environment, we are taking special precautions this year and offering our guests a version that is still scary, provides lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, is safe for our guests and team members,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “We will operate HallowFest the same way we have operated our parks all summer, with daily temperature checks and face masks required for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures.”
During daylight hours, families and young thrill-seekers will experience lots of HallowFest thrills including Trick-or-Treat Trails with individually packaged candy and treats and trails of HallowFest themed photo stations. Kids’ Halloween Costume Contest happens on select days. Children 10 years and under may wear their favorite costumes to win a prize; all costumes must accommodate face masks. Back by popular demand is the kid-centric Little Monster Maze, routing little monsters through a spooky but sweet maze in one direction. Halloween-themed specialty treats, like gooey caramel apples and funnel cakes made with Snickers candy, will be available for purchase.
For the nighttime, all haunted attractions will be transported outdoors to the wide-open midways. Guests will see the Main Street Light Show like never before as the creatures of the night transform the usually jolly holiday themed show to celebrate a more haunting holiday. Eerie fog, lighting, and menacing music will create the backdrop for nighttime scares and chills, like coming across vintage monsters or pacing through outdoor trails like Clown Cove. Signature and sinister shows will be transformed for the outdoors where guests can still cringe at the beloved but creepy Freak Show Deluxe cast, catch a bone-chilling stunt show, and marvel at magical illusions. Frontier City's signature collection of coasters ramp up the fear factor for a heart-pounding HallowFest experience as guests fly through the air at high speeds in total darkness.
Halloween gear, such as themed masks, witch headbands, light-up devil horns, and scary apparel, will be on sale along with glow-in-the-dark necklaces, bracelets and light sticks.
Six Flags and Frontier City worked in partnership with its epidemiologist consultants to create a safe Halloween experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. Park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and all Members, Season Pass Holders, and guests with single-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to attend HallowFest.
All team members, including scare-actors, and all guests 3 years and up will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks. No indoor mazes, haunted houses, or indoor shows will be operated; some haunted trails and scare zones will be operated outdoors with social distancing strictly enforced. A limited number of nighttime scare-actors will remain at least six feet away from guests and each other. Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet. Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.
For more information on HallowFest and Six Flags’ comprehensive safety guidelines, visit www.sixflags.com/HallowFest.
Tickets and details for HallowFest are available at www.sixflags.com/frontiercity.
